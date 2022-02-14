RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The primary healthcare agency in Edo has appealed to Edo residents to vaccinate and continue to wear their facemasks in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination
COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

Mrs Irene Uabor, Health Education Officer of the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ESPHCDA), made the appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Recommended articles

“The public should be aware that COVID-19 vaccination is still ongoing.

“Eligible population, 18 years and above, should visit the nearest health centre to get vaccinated.

“All 18 local government areas have several health centres for vaccination.

“All vaccines are available: Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines.

“None supersedes the other. All vaccines are potent, effective, and given free of charge.

“COVID-19 is still in existence, so let’s take the shot to protect our loved ones out there.

“Parents get vaccinated today and also keep your children safe by avoiding crowded places and teaching them how to wash their hands regularly,” she said.

According to her, COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can lower the risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

Uabor said that COVID-19 vaccines also helped to prevent serious illness and death in people even if they did get COVID-19.

She appealed to Nigerians to shun rumours about the COVID-19 vaccines and save their lives by getting vaccinated.

Uabor added that the Edo State Government had equipped all primary health centres in the state with the vaccines.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)