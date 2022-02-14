COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

“The public should be aware that COVID-19 vaccination is still ongoing.

“Eligible population, 18 years and above, should visit the nearest health centre to get vaccinated.

“All 18 local government areas have several health centres for vaccination.

“All vaccines are available: Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines.

“None supersedes the other. All vaccines are potent, effective, and given free of charge.

“COVID-19 is still in existence, so let’s take the shot to protect our loved ones out there.

“Parents get vaccinated today and also keep your children safe by avoiding crowded places and teaching them how to wash their hands regularly,” she said.

According to her, COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can lower the risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

Uabor said that COVID-19 vaccines also helped to prevent serious illness and death in people even if they did get COVID-19.

She appealed to Nigerians to shun rumours about the COVID-19 vaccines and save their lives by getting vaccinated.