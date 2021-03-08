Senior officers at Ajao Estate Police Division have been removed from the division for dereliction of duty.

The Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, announced on Monday, March 8, 2021 that the division allowed night clubbing at Garbana Club on Sunday, March 7 in violation of COVID-19 protocols.

41 people were arrested from the club for violating the 12 am to 4 am curfew in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The divisional police officer and his senior officers will be redeployed to yet-to-be disclosed offices in the state.

Odumosu cautioned other Area Commanders and DPOs to enforce COVID-19 protocols in their areas to prevent gross violation of the protocols.

He expressed frustration that many of them are not cracking down hard enough on violators.

The Police boss promised to pay surprise visits to divisions to ensure that they are following his directive.

72 other clubbers were similarly arrested from DNA Club, Victoria Island on Sunday.