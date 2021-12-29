RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Delta topped Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 chart on Tuesday with 194 out of the 599 cases, the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]
COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]

The NCDC made this known on Website on Wednesday morning.

Recommended articles

The centre the 194 cases were recorded from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27.

The NCDC said the 599 cases on Tuesday, showed another decline from the 859 registered on Monday.

The NCDC also said that Lagos State reported three COVID deaths, raising its death toll from 757 to 760.

The agency also said Lagos reported 35 cases on Tuesday while Ondo has 23.

Others are Edo-94, FCT-80,Kaduna – 48, Kano (21), Rivers (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (18), Plateau (12), Abia (8), Cross River (8), Ekiti (6), and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC noted that the pandemic has claimed 3,027 lives across the country since the outbreak in 2020.

It added that Nigeria now has 239,010 COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC stated that 213,180 have so far been treated and discharged.

The agency said that as of Tuesday , the number of active cases in the country increased to 22, 803, from 22,586 on Monday.

The NCDC said that 3,823,309 people have been tested for the virus.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo to Clark: No region can lay claim to mineral resources found in the area

Obasanjo to Clark: No region can lay claim to mineral resources found in the area

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Group urges South-East politicians to unite towards producing next President

Group urges South-East politicians to unite towards producing next President

Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers, NAFDAC warns

Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers, NAFDAC warns

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.