The Chinese government has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits.

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria said the suspension is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in a statement released on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits at the time of the announcement will not be able to travel to the Asian country.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form," the statement said.

The suspension will, however, not affect non-Chinese nationals with visas issued after November 3.

It will also not affect holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C visas. Foreigners visiting China for emergency needs may also apply for visas.

The situation will be assessed with the evolving situation, according to the embassy.

The Asian country placed a similar ban on nationals of high-risk countries including the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, India, and the Philippines.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in December 2019, before it spread across the world, infecting over 49 million people, and killing over 1.2 million.

The Chinese government has been widely blamed for its handling of the virus which many believe contributed significantly to the global devastation it has caused.

Since Nigeria detected its first case in February, the novel disease has infected over 63,000 and killed over 1,100. The country currently has less than 3,000 active cases.

There are numerous vaccines in development to cure the disease, but none has been approved for mass production.