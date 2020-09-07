According to the NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In its break down of the new cases, the NCDC in its Sunday update on the pandemic in Nigeria said 39 cases were recorded in Lagos, 22 in Abuja and 19 in Kaduna.

In Oyo, seven cases were detected, six in Ebonyi, three in Edo, and one case each in Katsina, Bauchi, Ekiti and Nasarawa.

A total of 55,005 confirmed cases of the disease have now been confirmed in Nigeria, while 43,013 patients have also recovered and discharged from treatment centres.

Also, a total of 1,057 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus in Nigeria.