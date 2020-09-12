In its daily updates on COVID-19 in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the agency, the bulk of the cases were detected in Lagos as the state recorded 47 more cases to bring the total number of coronavirus infections in the country’s former capital to 18,551.

The second and third-highest cases were recorded in Enugu and Plateau as both states recorded 25 and 21 cases respectively.

In Abuja, 14 cases were confirmed, followed by Delta with 10 cases, eight each recorded in Bauchi, Ondo and Kaduna, six in Ogun, five in Imo, and four each in Benue, Katsina and Taraba.

While three cases each were recorded in Edo, Kwara and Oyo, two cases each were confirmed in Rivers and Yobe.

With the new cases, the total of discharged patients, who have fully recovered from the disease now stands at 43,998, while COVID-19-related deaths stand at 1,076.