President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled the annual Christmas get-together at the Presidential Villa in line with coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

The 78-year-old annually hosts religious and community leaders in the capital city for the Christian holiday, but it will not take place this year according to a statement by the presidency.

Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said on Thursday, December 24, 2020 that the cancelation was in line with the latest protocols announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

"The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

"President Buhari equally appeals to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season," Shehu said.

The PTF earlier this week announced a number of new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the nationwide shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres, and recreational venues.

Restaurants have also been directed to shut down, except for those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

Formal and informal festivity events like weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, and end-of-year events have also been restricted to not more than 50 people.

Religious centres are to also operate at less than 50% capacity of the facility of use, with other safety measures strictly enforced.

Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.

The latest advisories will be implemented over the next five weeks, according to PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha.