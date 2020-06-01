The Co-chairman of the Bayelsa State Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Nathaniel Inodu, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa.

“Yesterday, the NCDC in its usual manner announced 307 new confirmed COVID -19 cases. Nine of these cases were samples from Bayelsa.

“These results are coming from a backlog of 62 samples sent to the UPTH COVID -19 laboratory last week.

“These nine newly confirmed cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 21. Six out of these nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases while three are not epidemiologically linked to any of the previous confirmed cases.

“Two of these fresh unlinked cases are critically ill and were on admission in our public hospitals for other underlying illnesses (one had undergone sessions of dialysis).

”The third unlinked case is a Healthcare Professional.

“All nine new cases have since been evacuated for further treatment at our isolation facilities. All their contacts are being line listed and adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples have and are still being collected from their high risk contacts while they have all been counselled on self-quarantine. Risk communication and community engagement are ongoing.

“We discharged three cases during the past week. One case was discharged on Saturday, and the two other cases (including the doctor) were discharged just yesterday after all their repeat tests returned negative.

“This makes a total of nine cases that have been discharged from our Isolation facilities. Currently, we have eleven active cases of COVID -19 in the State.

“All cases except the two cases who were previously on admission for other underlying illness are in stable clinical conditions,’’ he said.

Inodu said the state recorded a death last week as the patient who was initially responding to treatment suddenly developed severe shortness of breath.

“All attempts to salvage him proved abortive even with the intensive and delicate procedures that were administered by the attending medical personnel.

“He has since been buried by the Bayelsa State COVID -19 Safe Burial team and witnessed by relatives, friends, and colleagues,” he said.

The Co-chairman said that the State Government Quarantine Facility has since been admitting contacts who were unable to self-quarantine.

Inodu said that they had been very cooperative while enjoying the luxury provided at this centre.

He said that the State Public Emergency Operations Centre (the COVID -19 Situation Room/ War Room of the State response) and the State COVID -19 Task Force were and would remain on RESPONSE mode; doing their best to contain and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“We now use the UPTH Port Harcourt Reference COVID -19 Laboratory. In the past weeks, we have been sending an average of 25 samples daily to this facility.

“Most of these samples are contacts of confirmed cases. Little wonder our positive figures seem to be on the increase. This is because of our robust surveillance activities and improved testing rates.

“Permit me to seize this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to all the health care workers particularly the frontlines who have been tireless in their resolve and commitment to the COVID -19 response in the State,” he stated.