The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the reassurance when a government ministerial team was on assessment tour of screening and other facilities put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports others in the team are Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq and Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora.

Briefing newsmen on the entourage of the team, Mohammed recalled that when the epidemic broke out late last year, the government put together an inter-ministerial task force to ensure that passengers coming in and going out of the country are adequately checked.

He said the task force is also to ensure that if there is any suspected case of infected person, adequate measure should be taken at the point of entry to forestall spread.

The minister said that his ministry, working in collaboration with others, was embarking on vigorous public enlightenment to ensure that enough information are given to the public on the virus and what are needed to be done.

”Media agencies of the Federal Ministry of Information, like the NTA, FRCN, NAN, VON and NOA, are using all their platforms to sensitise and enlighten the public.

“ They are producing documentaries on what is being done to keep the virus away from Nigeria, and on the level of preparedness of health institutions to deal with a possible outbreak

”Jingles are being aired on radio and television SMS sensitisation messages are being sent to Nigerians

”The various sensitisation programmes are being translated to the major indigenous languages to expand their reach

” Features on the disease (prevention, treatment, etc.) are being written and disseminated.

”The National Orientation Agency (NOA), with presence in all the country’s 774 local governments, is using its wide network to take the sensitisation and enlightenment campaign to the grassroots,” he said.

On his part, Sirika said that the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been collaborating with Port Health Services and other stakeholders to prevent, detect and respond to any infectious disease outbreak associated with air travel.

He said they have put in place entry screening for arriving passengers on all flights using temperature scanners, collection of travel history information and physical observation of all arriving passengers.

The minister said they also put in place measures for early case recognition, isolation of suspect passengers, safe transport to designated hospitals and contact tracing around individuals.

He assured that there is adequate secondary screening areas for suspected cases of the virus in all ports of entry.

Speaking in the same vein, Mamora said that there is no exception to the screening processes put in place at all ports of entry.

The minister said they have provided hand sanitisers within terminals buildings to facilitate hand hygiene.

He said there is enhanced disinfection of facilities in airports toilets and other public areas as well as provision of basic and advanced personal protective clothing to members of frontline staff.

Similarly, Farouq said since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared corona virus pandemic as a global health emergency, her ministry has been collaborating with relevant agencies to protect vulnerable citizens.

The minister said she was satisfied with what were demonstrated by relevant agencies ranging from the public health sector, aviation and emergency responders.

She assured that her ministry would continue with coordination role to ensure that citizens are protected and if affected are provided with all necessary support by the government.

Farouq advised members of the public to follow health and safety precautions set out, such as, reporting symptoms and suspected cases in a timely and humane manner.

NAN reports the team observed the screening processes for inbound passengers on Ethiopian Airline that landed during the tour.