Again, Lagos tops chart with 599 as Nigeria records 1,051 COVID-19 cases

It added that Nigeria now has 221,071 COVID-19 cases.

The centre said that no fatalities were recorded in the country.

The NCDC noted that the pandemic has claimed 2,983 lives across the country since the outbreak in 2020.

The centre said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 238 cases while Rivers recorded 79) cases.

It said that Oyo recorded 51, Ondo (32), Plateau (20), Akwa Ibom (11), Ogun (7), Bayelsa (5), Kano (5), and Kwara (4).

The NCDC stated that 211,345 have so far been discharged.

The NCDC said that 3,686,403 people have been tested for the virus.