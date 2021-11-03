RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC records 99 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as death toll hits 2,899

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed a record of 99 new cases and additional two deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of the recent spike was disclosed on the NCDC’s daily COVID-19 report on Wednesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 99 additional cases reported on Tuesday indicate an increase from the 90 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The national public health institute responsible for protecting Nigerians from communicable diseases, including the highly-infectious COVID-19, said that with the increased number of fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus in Nigeria now stands at 2,899.

The institute noted that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 212,150, while a total of 203,524 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

According to it, the 99 additional infections were reported from nine states and the FCT – Bauchi-24, Plateau-24, the FCT-22, Lagos-9, Taraba-8, Kaduna-4, Edo-3, Kano-3, Bayelsa-1 and Rivers-1.

“The latest report includes zero cases reported from Delta, Sokoto, and Zamfara states,” it stated.

The Agency said that the country currently has 5,688 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,340,313 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, it urges Nigerians to adherence to all non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19 to help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country – “Wash your hands with soap under running water; Wear your face mask properly; Maintain a distance of 2 meters from the person next to you,; Get vaccinated and TakeResponsibility.”

