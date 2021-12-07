COVID-19 4th wave is coming, Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

He said during a media briefing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 that the state's current positivity rate stands at 6%, up from 0.1% in the middle of last month.

The 56-year-old noted that the new wave was caused by the non-adherence to protocols to limit the spread of the virus first detected in China in December 2019.

The governor said the state's most effective strategy for fighting the developing situation is to ramp up the mass vaccination campaign seeking to jab four million residents by the end of the year.

"Over the next couple of days, the Lagos State Government would release policies to facilitate the uptake of vaccines to achieve desirable herd immunity," he said.

Sanwo-Olu warned that social gatherings in Lagos must adhere to safety measures to ensure the virus is not transmitted indiscriminately.

Event centres are directed to limit occupancy limit to 60% of maximum design capacity, and request attendees to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"I would want to use this opportunity once again to appeal to everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the Lagos State Government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines we have set, especially regarding the use of face masks, public gatherings and travelling in and out of Lagos State," he said.