RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19 4th wave is coming, Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The governor wants Lagosians to work together to limit the spread of the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to be more alert to the COVID-19 pandemic [LASG]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to be more alert to the COVID-19 pandemic [LASG]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos State is beginning to experience a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has consistently interrupted socio-economic activities for the past two years.

Recommended articles

He said during a media briefing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 that the state's current positivity rate stands at 6%, up from 0.1% in the middle of last month.

The 56-year-old noted that the new wave was caused by the non-adherence to protocols to limit the spread of the virus first detected in China in December 2019.

The governor said the state's most effective strategy for fighting the developing situation is to ramp up the mass vaccination campaign seeking to jab four million residents by the end of the year.

"Over the next couple of days, the Lagos State Government would release policies to facilitate the uptake of vaccines to achieve desirable herd immunity," he said.

Sanwo-Olu warned that social gatherings in Lagos must adhere to safety measures to ensure the virus is not transmitted indiscriminately.

Event centres are directed to limit occupancy limit to 60% of maximum design capacity, and request attendees to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"I would want to use this opportunity once again to appeal to everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the Lagos State Government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines we have set, especially regarding the use of face masks, public gatherings and travelling in and out of Lagos State," he said.

Lagos has been worst hit by the pandemic in Nigeria, recording over 78,000 infections and over 700 deaths.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu says Sylvester Oromoni's death is 'disturbing and heartbreaking'

Sanwo-Olu says Sylvester Oromoni's death is 'disturbing and heartbreaking'

COVID-19 4th wave is coming, Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

COVID-19 4th wave is coming, Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Kogi Government condemns school bullying following death of Dowen student

Kogi Government condemns school bullying following death of Dowen student

Nigeria will collaborate with Belarus for mutual benefits - Buhari

Nigeria will collaborate with Belarus for mutual benefits - Buhari

Katsina moves to reform Almajiri education system

Katsina moves to reform Almajiri education system

'Buhari is doing very well' - Uzodinma

'Buhari is doing very well' - Uzodinma

Northern youth group wants Yahaya Bello as next President

Northern youth group wants Yahaya Bello as next President

Buhari sacks AEDC management over non-performance, incompetence

Buhari sacks AEDC management over non-performance, incompetence

Resign now if you have political ambition, Gov Abiodun tells appointees

Resign now if you have political ambition, Gov Abiodun tells appointees

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)