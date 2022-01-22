RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

The NCDC said the new cases were reported across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says the country’s COVID-19 cases have jumped to 251,930 after the centre announced 236 new infections on Friday.

The agency said this via its website on Saturday morning, that the daily rise in new coronavirus infections had been below 300 for the fifth consecutive days in a row.

According to it, the death toll in the country stands at 3,124 with one more fatality recorded in the past 24 hours.

The agency also announced that the country discharged 451 more people from hospitals across the country, resulting in 22,900 active COVID-19 cases across the nation.

It noted that the report included 322 discharged cases, reported in FCT on Jan. 20 – 1 and 21-8, and 313 community discharges for 20th -119 and 21st -194 .

The number of people who had recuperated from the disease moved up to 225,906.

The agency said the new cases were reported across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, out of the new cases, Lagos State reported 90 infections. The 90 confirmed cases reported in Lagos are for Jan. 20 -46 and 21 -44 .

It said that e Gombe recorded 66 cases, FCT, Delta, Kaduna and Osun reported 29, 12, 11 and 10 cases respectively.

Others states were Kano-8, Rivers-7, Ekiti-1, Nasarawa-1 and Oyo-1.

It added that four states with zero cases reported: Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto.

The agency stated that today’s report included 29 confirmed cases reported in FCT on Jan. 20 (15) and 21 (14).

