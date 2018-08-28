Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court warns against removing Saraki illegally

Saraki Court warns against illegal removal of Senate President

Bukola Saraki is expected to officially declare his intention to run for President soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court warns against removing Saraki illegally play

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian Nigeria)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has warned against the illegal removal of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Daily Post, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said Saraki should not be removed until the suit filed on the matter is heard.

The justice said this after listening to counsel for the plaintiffs, Emeka Etiaba.

Senators Rafiu Adebayo and Isa Misau had earlier approached the court to stop the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Department of State Services from forcefully removing Saraki.

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba said “I believe the proper order to make is an order of accelerated hearing of the suit so that the court can consider and determine the merits of the substantive case expeditiously.

ALSO READ: Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APC

“Even though reliefs 1, 2, and 3, are not granted, needless to say, parties have been enjoined to respect the authority of the court and the integrity of the judicial process and should not take steps that will render the matter nugatory.”

Meanwhile, reports say Senate President Bukola Saraki will soon officially declare his intention to run for President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buharibullet
3 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's rocky relationship with Africa
Pulse Blogger Wadada and the politics of zoning in Nasarawa
Ojude Oba ‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Festival
Saraki Senate president to declare for president very soon
John McCain Saraki describes late US Senator as an exemplary lawmaker
Samuel Ortom Benue Gov criticises FG for refusing to arrest Miyetti Allah leaders

Local

FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG
Ibe Kachikwu FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG
Multichoice: Court says order stopping increase in subscription price still stands
MultiChoice Court says order stopping increase in subscription price still stands
Rabiu Kwankwaso says FG trying to frustrate his declaration rally
Kwankwaso Ex-Gov accuses FG of trying to frustrate his declaration rally scheduled for Wednesday
Osun workers to commence 3-day warning strike, Wednesday
In Osun Workers to embark on a 3-day warning strike