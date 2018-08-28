Court warns against removing Saraki illegally

news

A Federal High Court in Abuja has warned against the illegal removal of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Daily Post, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said Saraki should not be removed until the suit filed on the matter is heard.

The justice said this after listening to counsel for the plaintiffs, Emeka Etiaba.

Senators Rafiu Adebayo and Isa Misau had earlier approached the court to stop the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Department of State Services from forcefully removing Saraki.

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba said “I believe the proper order to make is an order of accelerated hearing of the suit so that the court can consider and determine the merits of the substantive case expeditiously.

“Even though reliefs 1, 2, and 3, are not granted, needless to say, parties have been enjoined to respect the authority of the court and the integrity of the judicial process and should not take steps that will render the matter nugatory.”