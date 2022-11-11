RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court voids order to arrest EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Ima Elijah

What you should know: Bawa never went into custody, despite the court order.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]
Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]

Recommended articles

Why the court annulled the arrest order: Justice Chizoba Oji of the court set aside the order after hearing an application brought by the EFCC chairman.

The court found that at the time the order was made, the EFCC chairman was not in contempt of court as he had complied with the order that the respondent’s Range Rover be released and by several internal memoranda, the applicant had initiated the commission’s internal mechanism to ensure the payment of the sum of N40,000,000 to the respondent.

In a ruling, the court held that “the Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this honourable court made on November 21st 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira)."

What happened: Recall that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja during the week, ordered that Bawa be committed to Kuje correctional centre for contempt of court, pending the setting aside of the order.

What you should know: Bawa never went into custody, despite the court order. Yesterday, Human Rights Writers Association, in raising an alarm, wondered why Bawa, who should have been at a correctional centre, was still functioning and signing official documents as the Chairman of the agency against the court order.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Counterfeit, substandard products, threat to health, economy – NAFDAC

Counterfeit, substandard products, threat to health, economy – NAFDAC

How a young Nigerian tackles learning problem among rural pupils with digital tools

How a young Nigerian tackles learning problem among rural pupils with digital tools

2023: PDP remains best alternative for Nigerians — PDP Chairman

2023: PDP remains best alternative for Nigerians — PDP Chairman

Court voids order to arrest EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Court voids order to arrest EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

PDP G5: IBB to play peacemaker Between Atiku, Wike

PDP G5: IBB to play peacemaker Between Atiku, Wike

Nigeria spends N8.3trn on officials, but can’t give ASUU N1trn – Ndume

Nigeria spends N8.3trn on officials, but can’t give ASUU N1trn – Ndume

FG disburses N101bn from Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

FG disburses N101bn from Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

Tinubu most saleable candidate for 2023 poll – Ribadu

Tinubu most saleable candidate for 2023 poll – Ribadu

Atiku committed to resolving crisis of confidence in PDP — Adviser

Atiku committed to resolving crisis of confidence in PDP — Adviser

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries