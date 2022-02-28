RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court upholds Umahi’s defection to APC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A High Court in Abakaliki on Monday, dismissed a suit challenging the defection of Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe from the PDP to the APC.

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)
Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)

Mr Sunny Ogbuoji sought an order to reinstate him as governor, instead of Umahi, who just defected to the party.

Recommended articles

Delivering his judgment, Justice Henry Njoku, dismissed the suit filed by Ogbuoji for lacking in merit and awarded N500, 000 as damages against him.

Ogbuoji, by originating summons, prayed the Court to hold that Umahi having defected to the APC from the PDP through which he was elected ought to vacate the office of the Governor upon defection.

The judge held that Gov. Umahi has not offended any provisions of the Constitution or the Electoral Act in his defection to APC.

“The suit is dismissed for lacking of merit and award cost of 500, 000 is made against the plaintiff,” he said.

Speaking after the judgment, the Lead Counsel to Gov. Umahi, Roy Nweze, commended the court for a sound judgment.

“1 don’t see the judgment any differently other than what I read from several law reports.

“Every constitutional provision relating to the office of President and Vice president are corresponding provision relating to the governor and his deputy.

“As far back as 2007 the Supreme Court had ruled that there are no consequences for president and vice president defecting from one political party or another.

“Summary, is that the governor and deputy can defect to any political party at any time, even if it’s a day after election,” Nweze stated.

The Plaintiff’s lead Counsel, Ogbonnaya Okorie also commended the judgment.

“We approached court to investigate the provision of the law visa-vis the defection of the Governor to APC,” Okorie said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court upholds Umahi’s defection to APC

Court upholds Umahi’s defection to APC

Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court

Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court

256 Nigerian citizens received from Ukraine by Romania, Hungary, and Poland

256 Nigerian citizens received from Ukraine by Romania, Hungary, and Poland

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

Africans fleeing war complain of racism at Ukrainian-Polish border

Africans fleeing war complain of racism at Ukrainian-Polish border

NANS holds peaceful protest in Jos over ASUU strike

NANS holds peaceful protest in Jos over ASUU strike

Strike: Smart Adeyemi appeals to FG, ASUU to address issues

Strike: Smart Adeyemi appeals to FG, ASUU to address issues

Tinubu’s joke, Atiku’s jab and the lazy Nigerian youths [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu’s joke, Atiku’s jab and the lazy Nigerian youths [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja