A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and wife, Zinat, seeking to travel to India for medical attention.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the application would be heard on Thursday.

Bayero said the IMN leader brought the application seeking permission to travel to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India and return to Nigeria as soon as they are discharged.

Bayero said that Justice D.H Khobo would preside over the hearing on the application on July 18.