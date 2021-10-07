Court throws out suit challenging dismissal of pregnant police officer.

Delivering judgment, Justice Babs Kuewumi, said: ”this suit can not validly co-exist with the suit at the National Industrial Court, sitting in Akure in Ondo State with suit number: NICN/AK/14/2021.

“The Originating Summons of this suit is hereby dismissed.”

Justice Kuewumi had however, earlier decided in favour of the plaintiff the reliefs bothering on “locus standi”, whether the court has jurisdiction and whether the appropriate parties have been joined in the suit.

The plaintiff’s reliefs were opposed to by the respondents, CSP Femi Falade in the Preliminary Objection with 18 paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Ariyo and a written address.

NAN reports that Fapounda acting on the public interest had approached the court seeking the interpretation of the constitutionality of Section 127 of the Police Service Regulation Act, 2001.

He told the court that the dismissal of the police woman, an indigene of Ekiti on the ground that she got pregnant before legally married violate her fundamental right as entrenched in the Constitution of Nigeria,1999( as amended).

Fapounda therefore sought the interpretation of Section 127 Police Regulation.

But Falade, counsel to the respondents, opposed the plaintiff prayers, saying similar suit had been instituted at the National Industrial Court, Akure.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, the Ekiti Attorney-General, Fapounda said he had sought from the court, a copy of the judgment in order to know the next line of action.