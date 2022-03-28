Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against Rochas Okorocha

Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the warning following a complaint by Cosmas Ugwu, counsel for the EFCC, that all efforts made by the agency to effect service of court processes on Okorocha had been unsuccessful.

Okorocha, who is expected to be arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge, is the senator currently representing Imo West Senatorial District.

The lawmaker, who is the 1st defendant, is to be arraigned alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Justice Ekwo had on February 22, adjourned the arraignment until March 28, after Ugwu pleaded with the court over the agency’s inability to serve the senator with the charge.

But when the matter was called on Monday, Ugwu informed the court that the matter had been slated for the arraignment of the defendants.

He, however, said unfortunately the first defendant was "yet to be served with the charge.”

In law, serve means to make legal delivery of a notice or process. For example, copy of the complaint was served on the defendant. It can also mean to present a person with a notice or process as required by law.

The EFCC counsel said several efforts made to effect the service so that all the defendants could be charged together were unsuccessful.