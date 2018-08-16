Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court suspends hearing in alleged contempt suit against INEC Chairman

Mahmood Yakubu Court suspends hearing in alleged contempt suit filed against INEC Chairman

Justice Stephen Pam, in a short ruling at the resumed hearing, said that he was adjourning the matter in view of an order made by the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings.

  • Published:
Nigeria's electoral body wants to spend N189.2 billion on the 2019 general elections, here’s why play

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday suspended hearing in the contempt suit against the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu pending the hearing of an appeal in respect of the suit.

Justice Stephen Pam, in a short ruling at the resumed hearing, said that he was adjourning the matter in view of an order made by the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings.

“Before me is a ruling from the Court of Appeal dated Aug. 13, signed by Justice Abdul Aboki presiding.

“In view of the Court of Appeal’s order to stay proceedings, this matter is adjourned to a date to be communicated to both parties, pending the outcome of the appeal.”

Mr Emmanuel Okorie, counsel to the applicant, Ejike Oguebego had told the court that although the matter was for continuation of contempt proceedings, there was an order from the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings.

The judge had earlier told INEC’s counsel, Mr Samuel Omale to convey his displeasure to Yakubu’s counsel Mr Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) over the manner in which he was handling the matter.

“Send my displeasure to Chief Awomolo, I do not like the way he is handling this matter. His attitude to this court is disappointing; he has shown a lot of disrespect to the court.

“He cannot sit in his house and expect the court to act based on information gotten from television announcements, I am not on his payroll and he should not treat me as such,”  the judge said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had on Aug. 1, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Yakubu for “flagrant” disobedience of court orders.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal vacated the arrest order on Monday and ordered a stay of proceedings in the alleged contempt charge pending the determination of the substantive case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 #EndSARS IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s orderbullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria's electoral body wants to spend N189.2 billion on the 2019 general elections, here’s why
Mahmood Yakubu Alleged contempt: Court insists I-G must arrest INEC Chairman
Saraki Senate President, PDP plan to attack APC Senators with thugs, ruling party alleges
2019 General Elections Saraki, Dogara explain why National Assembly cannot reconvene this week
Mahmood Yakubu Court stops INEC chairman arrest
Yakubu Mahmood Budget for 2019 election may be passed by NASS next week- INEC Chairman
Yakubu Dogara NASS committed to credible elections in 2019
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
Mahmood Yakubu Alleged contempt: Court orders I-G to produce INEC chairman
NASS Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14

Local

Snake Trade Gombe exports over 400 snakes to Britain every month – Official
Offa Robbery: Court threatens IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest
Offa Robbery Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal
Afunanya DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal