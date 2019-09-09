The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has summoned the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, to make an appearance over rape allegations against him.

Busola Dakolo, a photographer, alleged during a taped interview in June that Fatoyinbo raped her years ago when she was a teenager.

According to a September 6 summon seen by TheCable, Fatoyinbo been summoned to appear before the court within 14 days.

The summon read, "You are hereby commanded that within fourteen (14) days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you, in an action of Mrs. Busola Dakolo; and take notice that in default the claimant may proceed, and judgement may be given in your absence."

Dakolo is also asking the senior pastor for an apology, published in the media, for causing her emotional distress.

"An order of this honourable court directing the defendant to publish a clearly worded apology to the claimant on the front page of at least two (2) national newspaper and two national televisions for seven days running consecutively.

"An order of this honourable court directing the defendant to address a personal letter of apology to the claimant, showing honest remorse for his misdeeds," the summon read.

Fatoyinbo met with police officers at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Abuja on August 27, two months after Dakolo filed a petition against him.

The pastor dismissed Dakolo's allegation as false and stepped down from the pulpit until very recently.

Fatoyinbo has also filed complaints of criminal conspiracy and falsehood against Busola Dakolo with the authorities.

Another former member of his church alleged in July that the pastor raped her during a meeting between the two in 2017.