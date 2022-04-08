RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court strikes out 8 out of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, since his arrest in June 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, April 08, 2022, struck out eight of the 15 terrorism and felony charges preferred by the Federal Government against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako freed Nnamdi Kanu on the 8 counts while ruling on a preliminary objection filed by the IPOB leader.

"I have read the counts and counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence against the defendant.

Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 show some allegations. The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those count,” Justice Nyako said.

The Nigerian government had filed the 15-count charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony against the IPOB leader.

The charges which bordered on terrorism were filed against Kanu by the Federal Government.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria to continue his trial before Justice Nyako.

He was arrested and arraigned for agitating for the actualization of Biafra.

However, the IPOB leader contested the charges in a fundamental human rights suit against the Federal Government.

