Court stops Obidients from occupying Lekki toll gate for #Obidatti23 rally

The #ObiDatti23 Forward Ever Rally is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

10 plaintiffs including nine lawyers were said to have filed a suit against the LP, Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure, and their loyalists.

The plaintiffs asked the court to restain Obi’s supporters from holding the rally.

However, three days before the rally, the court ruled that supporters of the Labour Party can pass through the toll gate but must not converge on the facility.

While ruling on the matter on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the presiding judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi to ensure compliance with the order.

Meanwhile, public campaigns have commenced as presidential candidates are set to tour the country to endear themselves to Nigerians and sell their presidential agenda to the nation.

While other mega parties have set up their campaign councils for the 2023 general election, the Labour Party said it is still consulting stakeholders on the composition of its presidential campaign team.