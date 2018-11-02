Pulse.ng logo
Court stops NLC from commencing strike on November 6

A Court has ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress to shelve its strike action scheduled to begin on November 6, because it will hurt the economy.

Court stops NLC from commencing strike on November 6

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on a planned indefinite strike scheduled to commence on November 6.

Organised labour has been threatening the federal government with a strike action over a new national minimum wage.

The minimum wage is currently pegged at N18,000 monthly. Labour wants that reviewed to N30,000 monthly, but the federal government is holding out for N25,000; with state governors saying they can only afford to pay N22,500.

A tripartite committee made up of organised labour, the federal government and the private sector has also not been able to resolve the  wage crisis.

Labour has repeatedly said as things stand, it has been left with no option but to shut down the nation’s economy beginning from November 6, 2018.

Justice Kado throws spanner in the works

However, on Friday, November 2, 2018, Justice Sanusi Kado of the Industrial Court ruled on an ex parte application moved on behalf of the federal government by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata.

Justice Kado agreed with Apata’s prayers to wit: if the strike is allowed to commence, it will lead to huge economic loss for the public and private sectors and could jeopardise the health of many Nigerians who would not be able to access health facilities during the period.

Justice Kado has adjourned further hearing on the case to November 8.

The judge also ordered that the court papers be dispatched to all the defendants.

The review of a minimum wage has often been a subject of dispute between the government and organised labour.

For a timeline of the latest minimum wage controversy, kindly open this link.




