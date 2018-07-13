Pulse.ng logo
Court sentences terrorist to 20 years for planning Chibok abduction

Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

The convict was sentenced for his involvement in the high-profile abduction that made waves all over the world.

  • Published:
Court sentences terrorist to 20 years for Chibok abduction play Maida Yakubu, one of the abducted Chibok girls still held by Boko Haram (Premium Times)

A member of terrorist group, Boko Haram, Banzana Yusuf, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for 'planning' the infamous abduction of 276 schoolgirls in a school in Chibok, Borno State in 2014.

Boko Haram terrorists had abducted 276 schoolgirls from Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok on April 14, 2014.

During a recent ruling of a special court sitting at the Kainji military base in Niger State, Yusuf was sentenced for his involvement in the high-profile abduction that made waves all over the world. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice, Salihu Isah, revealed that the court handed down the ruling this week.

Yusuf's conviction follows that of Haruna Yahaya who was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in February 2018 for his involvement in the abduction of the schoolgirls.

The federal government has secured the release of 103 of the girls in a prisoner swap with Boko Haram, and a further four have been found, leaving 112 still in captivity after 57 had escaped in the earlier days of the abduction.

ALSO READ: What has happened to Chibok girls 4 years after abduction?

112 other Boko Haram terrorists sentenced to prison

Alongside Yusuf, the court in Niger State sentenced 112 other Boko Haram terrorists to various jail terms after they were prosecuted by the federal government on various counts bordering on concealment of information from security agencies, providing support to the sect and participating in acts of terrorism which led to loss of lives.

A certain 22-year-old Adamu Mohammed was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment, with hard labour in a maximum-security prison and without an option of fine, after he admitted to killing six people as well as planting a bomb at a market place.

Another convicted terrorist, Kabiru Mohammed, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to a seven-count charge including receiving training in the use of explosive and other terrorism items. He was accused of participating in a series of attacks in Bama, Konduga, and Baga in Borno and Damaturu in Yobe which led to the loss of many lives.

Sabo Kyari Mohammed, described as a strong member of Boko Haram, was sentenced to five years behind bars for providing surveillance for the terrorist group and participating in an attack in Musau, his village in Borno.

