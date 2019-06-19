A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abattoir area in Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced a 22-year-old student, John Nanden, to two years in prison for breach of trust and cheating.

The Magistrate, Hanatu Gokwat, however, gave the convict an option of N50, 000 fine and also ordered him to pay a compensation of N37, 000 to the defendant.

Gokwat said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such a criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Karim Bashir, told the court that the complainant, Boniface Nandok of Rayfield area Jos, reported the case on May 3, at the Anglo Jos Police Station

Bashir said that the complainant gave the defendant, a resident of Gold and Base area in Jos, N37, 000 for business, but he absconded with it and every effort to reach him proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 297 and 309 of the Plateau State Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty and begged the court for mercy, saying he would never be involved in such a criminal act again.