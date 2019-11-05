An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old pregnant housewife, Mohammed Blessing, to two months in prison for assaulting a food seller.

Chief Magistrate Esohe Ighodan sentenced Blessing, after she pleaded guilty to assault and begged the court for leniency.

Ighodan, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Lucky, told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 29, 2017 at No 30 Iyoba St. Off Uwelu Road, Benin in Egor Magisterial District.

Lucky said that the convict assaulted Madam Jessica Edobor and also destroyed some bags of satchel water valued at N5, 000.

He also said that the convict spilled rice and beans valued at N10,000 and also tore up a Tarpaulin Shade worth N10,000 property of another food seller, Helen.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 355 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict was convicted and sentenced on count one and discharged on count two.