Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murdering cleric

Benue Killings Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murdering cleric

Delivering judgment,  Kakaan said that the prosecution, which called eight witnesses, has proved its case beyond all reasonable doubts.

  • Published:
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murdering cleric play

Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murdering cleric/Illustration

(von)

Justice Aondover Kakaan of a Makurdi High Court on Wednesday, convicted and sentenced  Suleiman Goma and Haruna Idi to death by hanging for  the murder of Rev. Fr Alexandra Adeyi.

Adeyi, was the former Vical-General of Otukpo Catholic Diocese.

Both convicts of Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue were said to have conspired with one Saidu Abdullahi and Aliyu Garba now at large and kidnapped the late Reverend Father at Otukpo on April 26, 2016.

Delivering judgment,  Kakaan said that the prosecution, which called eight witnesses, has proved its case beyond all reasonable doubts.

The trial judge held that evidence before him showed that the convicts committed the crimes.

Kakaan further held that three guns and charms were recovered from the convicts at the time and place of arrest in the forest.

The judge also held that the first convict, Goma in his statement tendered in court, admitted that he bought the guns for the purpose of armed robbery and kidnapping

In the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police, the prosecutor, Mr Simon Iough, told the court that the  convicts took the former Vical-General of Otukpo Catholic Diocese to Okumgaga forest in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue where they demanded for a ransom of N2 million.

He said though the sum of N1.5 million was paid as a ransom,  the convicts and Abdullahi and Garba(now at large), still killed the clergyman and dumped his corpse in the forest.

However, the convicts who testified and called no witness, denied the allegation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence ‘in a...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet
3 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Ortom APC loses Benue State as Governor decamps to PDP
Ortom PDP welcomes Benue Governor after defection from APC
Ortom Benue youths force Governor to abandon meeting with Oshiomhole, APC
Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Insecurity Presidency accuses selfish leaders of 'shedding crocodile' tears over killings
Ortom Benue Governor dumps APC, searching for new party
Ortom I'm still an APC member, Governor declares after meeting Oshiomhole
Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari’s government is confused
In Adamawa Many killed, 100 houses burnt as gunmen attack Fulani communities
In Benue APC publicity secretary resigns

Local

No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after  Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno.
Insurgency Nigerian Army wants synergy with media to defeat Boko Haram
Young women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the APC Young Women Forum, have called for a truly democratic election process at the convention.
In Rivers Kidnapped APC chieftains regain freedom
Flood displaces hundreds of Damaturu residents
In Yobe Flood displaces hundreds of Damaturu residents
INEC calls for criminalisation of vote-buying
2019 Election INEC calls for criminalisation of vote-buying