ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to police detention over certificate forgery

Nurudeen Shotayo

The monarch-elect has pleaded not guilty to the charges while his attorney said he has applied for notice.

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]
Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Adebomi was arraigned in court on Monday, May 20, 2024, over certificate forgery allegations.

According to the charge sheet, the 48-year-old defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on forgery.

He was alleged to have forged a certificate from the University of Ibadan and presented same to the University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti for a job in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba-elect was also accused of forging his discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) and presented the same to the University Teaching Hospital for a job.

ALSO READ: Ile-Ife is our ancestral home, Benin Kingdom tells Ooni

“That you Babalola Babatunde on or about the 15th day of January 2008 at the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make and uttered a forged University of Ibadan Result which you knew to be false and with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to offer you a job and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

“That you Babalola Babatunde on or about the 15 day of January, 2008 at the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make and uttered a forged National Youth Service Corps Certificate which you knew to be false and with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to offer you a job and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 12 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act,” read the charge sheet.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges while his lawyer, Attah Paul, said an application on notice has been filed and prayed the court grant hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the prosecution counsel, Itunun Osobu, told the court that he had yet to read the issues raised by the defendant's attorney in his reply to the counter-affidavit he filed.

Therefore, Paul prayed the court to release his client on bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

ALSO READ: Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regains freedom

When asked if the defendant has any surety, the lawyer said Adebomi has a younger brother who is into business in Akure.

He added that the Oba-elect's in-law has property in Akure and prayed the court to present the defendant to the nearest police station pending the adjournment date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling on the matter, Justice Owoeye ordered Adebomi de detained in the Assistant Inspector General of Police’s office and adjourned the hearing till Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military transfers 350 rescued from Sambisa forest to Borno Govt for rehabilitation

Military transfers 350 rescued from Sambisa forest to Borno Govt for rehabilitation

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to police detention over certificate forgery

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to police detention over certificate forgery

Amid calls to cut cost of governance, Kano lawmakers get ₦2.7bn worth of vehicles

Amid calls to cut cost of governance, Kano lawmakers get ₦2.7bn worth of vehicles

Despite huge ticket price hike, Nigerian cinemas generate ₦2.25bn in Q1 2024

Despite huge ticket price hike, Nigerian cinemas generate ₦2.25bn in Q1 2024

LAMIST completes phase one of project to cut internet costs in Lagos

LAMIST completes phase one of project to cut internet costs in Lagos

Tension mounts as electricity workers lock out minister over tariff hike

Tension mounts as electricity workers lock out minister over tariff hike

ECOWAS Parliament: New speaker to emerge in Kano

ECOWAS Parliament: New speaker to emerge in Kano

EFCC aiding corruption, crimes in Nigeria - Oba of Benin

EFCC aiding corruption, crimes in Nigeria - Oba of Benin

Ibukun lost 3 years of his life awaiting trial in prison to prove he wasn't a criminal

Ibukun lost 3 years of his life awaiting trial in prison to prove he wasn't a criminal

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

FCTA marks 500 structures for demolition along Karmo – Dei-Dei road corridor [NAN]

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records [Ripples Nigeria]

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records