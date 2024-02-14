ADVERTISEMENT
Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Prosecutor, Abdullah Sanni, told the court about the motion exparte attached to the police report, urging the court to remand the suspects.

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison [Daily Post]
Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison [Daily Post]

The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, kidnapping and giving false information.

They include Godwin Jacob, Olowofela Oyebanji, Adefalolu Ayodele, Tewasie Francis, Babatunde Samuel, Godwin Joseph, Issa Number and Miracle Solomon.

Others are Abraham Kehinde, Muhammed Bello, Muhammed Muhammed, Ahmadu Umaru and Muhammed Dankai.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that one Simon Adeyemi reported the case of the murder of Olukoro to the Eruku Police Division.

“The suspects pointed a gun at Oba Aremu, ordering him to follow them when he challenged them, after noticing their movement around his grandson."

It also stated that the Oba’s grandson escaped through the backdoor, while the suspects proceeded to kill the royal father, and kidnapped his wife and one Mercy.

In a ruling, Magistrate Monisola Kamson ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre.

Kamson adjourned the matter to March 5 for further mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

