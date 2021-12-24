Court seizes 60 illegally-acquired buildings from former NSCDC official

Adenike Ishola Bintu, a former Deputy Commandant, had been accused of illegally acquiring the seized properties through corrupt means.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) told the court that she set up a private company, Faith Winners Victory Properties Limited, to dupe members of the public.

She allegedly sold plots of land to over 1,000 people after telling them the NSCDC was a partner in the estate business.

The clients paid her millions of naira but were never allocated the plots of land.

The ICPC told the court that she violated the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, but she argued that the Act had already been repealed and she had no case to answer to the anti-graft agency.

Justice O. A. Egwuata dismissed her argument and forfeited the disputed properties, located at Sabon-Lugbe South-West Extension, Airport Road, Abuja, to the Federal Government.