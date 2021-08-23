Court rules that doctors should suspend strike

The doctors downed tools and deserted hospitals and clinics on August 1 over poor working conditions, government's disregard for previous agreements and irregular pay.

The federal government dragged NARD to court, with one of its prayers being an interlocutory injunction restraining the doctors from continuing with the strike action.

The court has now granted that prayer.

Justice John Targema just ruled that: “Having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.

"I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application.

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Doctors have repeatedly embarked on strikes in Nigeria to protest poor health facilities and poor pay.