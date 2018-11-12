Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court revokes Orji Kalu's bail

Court revokes Orji Kalu's bail

Justice Muhammed Idris revoked the bail following the ex-governor's failure to appear before the court after giving him 7-day ultimatum.

  • Published:
play Former governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu (Daily Post)

A Lagos State division of the Federal High Court has revoked the bail granted to the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Justice Muhammed Idris revoked the bail following the ex-governor's failure to appear before the court after giving him a 7-day ultimatum.

The judge said due process was not followed before Kalu traveled out of the country.

According to his media aide, Kunle Oyewunmi, Kalu left for Germany alongside his wife, Ifunanya, to undergo a major surgery for an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment.

Kalu, alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Accounts and Finance at the Abia State Government House, Ude Udeogu, is facing N7.65 billion fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Absence of Kalu from court stalls hearing in alleged N7.65bn fraud
Orji Kalu travels to Germany despite report he's on FG's travel ban list
Orji Kalu Former Governor’s name missing in approved APC register for Abia primaries
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader is "safe and healthy" in London - Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu Former Governor’s 11-year N3.2bn fraud trial stalled again
2019 Election Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid
Orji Kalu Disobedience of court orders threat to Nigeria’s democracy

Local

Osinbajo says Nigeria is in a battle between good and evil
Osinbajo says Nigeria is in a battle between good and evil
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.
APC's Imo governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, arrested in Abuja
The official staff car of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, that was involved in a crash
Drunk driver crashes into Buratai's official car, injures ADC
Buhari wants more than jail terms for looters
Buhari wants more than jail terms for looters
X
Advertisement