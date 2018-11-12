news

A Lagos State division of the Federal High Court has revoked the bail granted to the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Justice Muhammed Idris revoked the bail following the ex-governor's failure to appear before the court after giving him a 7-day ultimatum.

The judge said due process was not followed before Kalu traveled out of the country.

According to his media aide, Kunle Oyewunmi, Kalu left for Germany alongside his wife, Ifunanya, to undergo a major surgery for an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment.

Kalu, alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Accounts and Finance at the Abia State Government House, Ude Udeogu, is facing N7.65 billion fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.