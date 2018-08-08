Pulse.ng logo
Court restrains Police IG from arresting Saraki

This was contained in a statement issued by the office of the Senate President on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )

A High Court in Abuja has issued an order restricting the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris from arresting the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

This was contained in a statement issued by the office of the Senate President on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The statement reads: "An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi and presided over by Justice M. A. Nasir of Vacation Court 2, has issued  an order restraining the Attorney General of the Federation; Inspector General of Police; and the Nigeria Police force from  interrogating, harassing, inviting, arresting and detaining the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, pending the hearing of the substantive matter filled by 10 human rights lawyers in suit number CV/2454/18

"The court issued the order while delivering ruling in the motion number M/8280/2018 brought by 10 lawyers, led by Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the Senate President as guaranteed by sections 34,35,36, and 41 of the Nigerian Constitution and articles 2,4,5,6,10 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and peoples right."

Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed were reportedly named as sponsors of the robbery gang who robbed several banks in Offa, according to the police.

The Senate President has also come under fire for dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

