A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has barred the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies from arresting Joy Nunieh, the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to ThePunch, Justice E. Thompson granted an ex parte order in an application filed by her counsel, Slyvester Adaka on Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Judge also barred the NDDC or any other body from arresting Nunieh, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to handover Nunieh to the police.

Wike had on Thursday, July 16, 2020, stopped police operatives from arresting the ex-Managing Director of the commission from her residence.