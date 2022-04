Dagogo however, refused to take his plea on two charges of conspiracy to commit felony to cause a breach of peace and instigate members of secret cult to disrupt a screening process at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Port Harcourt, Punch reported.

Upon sighting the two counts against the defendant, the Presiding Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nna, declined the charges sighting a new rule which prohibited the Magistrate Court from adjudicating on issues related to cultism.

Magistrate Nna then remanded Dagoo to police custody and asked the police to do the needful before fixing 9th of May, 2022, for the continuation of the case.

A counsel to the lawmaker, Bright Batubo, who spoke to the journalists after the court sitting explained why the defence counsel was opposed to the application for the defendant to take his plea.

“The charges, particularly Count Two, surpassed the threshold of what the Magistrate Court can entertain. The prosecution counsel asked the court for application for a remand this was not complied with.

“The court agreed with our argument and insisted that the said provision be complied with. Except that is done, the court does not have anything to do with the matter,” he stated.

Explaining why the defendant was remanded in police custody, the principal state counsel, prosecuting the case, Chidi Ekeh said, “Argument was made from both sides and the court directed that the section should be complied with. But in the interim, he was not release on bail. He was remanded in police custody till the next adjourned date,”