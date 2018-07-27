Pulse.ng logo
Court remands Obasanjo's in-law, Abebe, in prison for forgery

John Abebe

He's accused of forgery, fabricating evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

John Abebe

John Abebe

(ThisDay)

An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State has remanded John Abebe, a brother in-law to a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in prison for alleged forgery and fabrication of evidence.

As Chairman of Inducon Nigeria Limited, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Abebe to court on a four-count charge bordering on forgery, fabricating evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Abebe, the younger brother of the late former first lady, Stella Obasanjo, was alleged to have deliberately forged a letter and tried to pervert the course of justice after the fact.

According to a report by The Punch, the EFCC claimed that Abebe "knowingly forged" a November 30, 1995 letter written by BP Exploration Nigeria Limited to Inducon.

The businessman allegedly illegally inserted into page 2 of the said letter the following words, "Also note that the 'Buy-Out Option' only applies to the pre-production stage of the NPIA. The $4m buy-out is thus irrelevant from the production of oil in any of our fields."

He is also alleged to have attempted to pervert the course of justice by tendering the forged letter "as a fabricated evidence" in court, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/224/2010 between Dr John Abebe and Inducon Nigeria Limited on one hand, and Statoil Nigeria Limited on the other hand.

EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, told presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, that Abebe violated the country's laws.

After Abebe pleaded "Not Guilty" to all the charges, Justice adjourned hearing of his bail application till August 2, 2018 as he remains remanded in Ikoyi Prison.

