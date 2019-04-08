The Independent and Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC) arraigned Abutu on five counts of conferring corrupt advantage as a public officer by demanding for N150,000 to help secure employment for someone.

Justice Kekemeke gave the order after Abutus lawyer failed to secure his bail through a formal application.

The judge refuse to admit the defendant to bail by way of oral application.

He then adjourned the case until June 25 for hearing.

Earlier the ICPC Counsel, Ms Kioba Anabraba, told the court that Abutu committed the offence in Abuja in June 2013.

Anabraba said Abutu who was a sergeant in NSCDC, as a public officer, demanded N150, 000 from one Augustine Lazarus to help him secure employment with the Nigeria Immigration Services.

She said the job was neither secured nor the money refunded.

Anabraba told the court that the offence is contrary to the provisions of sections 10 (a)ii and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Act, 2000.

Abutu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel Mr M Danben, then, made an oral application for bail which the court refused.