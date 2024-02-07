Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

The couple were remanded on Wednesday for allegedly aiding in defrauding a lubricant company of ₦33.8 million.

The defendants of no fixed residential address are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple were arraigned in the chamber of the Magistrate.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered that the couple be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until their bails are sorted out.

Olatubosun granted them bail in the sum of ₦10 million each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She, however, adjourned the case until May 13 for substantive trial.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the duo and some others still at large committed the offences on July 13, 2023, at Oba Ayoka St, Lagos.

Momah alleged that the couple and one Chijioke Ezekirian conspired to steal and receive proceeds of sales from Climax Lubricants Industries in Lagos.

She submitted that the couple knowingly received the total sum of ₦33.8 million through Fidelity Bank KPICPC account numbers 2033723459 and 5600923549 from Chijioke Ezekirian.