ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The offences, Momah said, contravened Sections 328 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud
Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

Recommended articles

The couple were remanded on Wednesday for allegedly aiding in defrauding a lubricant company of ₦33.8 million.

The defendants of no fixed residential address are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple were arraigned in the chamber of the Magistrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered that the couple be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until their bails are sorted out.

Olatubosun granted them bail in the sum of ₦10 million each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She, however, adjourned the case until May 13 for substantive trial.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the duo and some others still at large committed the offences on July 13, 2023, at Oba Ayoka St, Lagos.

Momah alleged that the couple and one Chijioke Ezekirian conspired to steal and receive proceeds of sales from Climax Lubricants Industries in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

She submitted that the couple knowingly received the total sum of ₦33.8 million through Fidelity Bank KPICPC account numbers 2033723459 and 5600923549 from Chijioke Ezekirian.

The offences, Momah said, contravened Sections 328 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anti-corruption CSOs fault EFCC’s probe of Yahaya Bello

Anti-corruption CSOs fault EFCC’s probe of Yahaya Bello

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

Be sensitive to our concerns - Civil servants urge President Tinubu

Be sensitive to our concerns - Civil servants urge President Tinubu

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

2024 population census will hold as scheduled - Senate

2024 population census will hold as scheduled - Senate

FG seeks PPP to address funding gaps in school feeding programme

FG seeks PPP to address funding gaps in school feeding programme

Lagos govt begins Alapere bridge repairs

Lagos govt begins Alapere bridge repairs

Absence of witness stalls ex-NIMASA DG’s trial over alleged ₦754.8m fraud

Absence of witness stalls ex-NIMASA DG’s trial over alleged ₦754.8m fraud

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms