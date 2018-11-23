Court remands herdsman for allegedly killing his brother

news

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Friday ordered that a herdsman, Sule Sheu, be remanded in Federal Medium Security Prison, for allegedly killing his brother, Sule Mohammed.

Magistrate Folake Olokoyo, gave the order as the accused’s plea could not be taken after he was charged with culpable homicide.

Olokoyo adjourned the case until Dec.3, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Thomas Adebayo, told the court that the accused was arrested following a report by his uncle; Nabo Abubakar at the Divisional Police Headquarters Afon.

The Adebayo said that the complainant alleged that the accused beat up the deceased with a stick and inflicted deep cuts on his head.

The prosecutor said the offence, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.