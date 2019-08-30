A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered that a herdsman, Mohammed Bello, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing a farmer, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Mariam Kings declined to take his plea on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Kings directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until Sept. 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, in the charge sheet, charged Bello with three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and culpable homicide, contrary to sections 348, 327 and 222 of the Penal Code law.

Yakubu alleged that the accused person was arrested in Rubochi village in Lapai Local Government Area on Aug. 2.

He alleged the accused person deliberately guided his cattle into the farm of one Haruna Mohammed and destroyed his crops.

He said when cautioned, the accused person removed his cutlass and slashed Mohammed’s hand and he bled to his death.