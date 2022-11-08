RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court remands EFCC chairman in Kuje prison over contempt

Bayo Wahab

The judge says Bawa should be remanded in prison until he purges himself of the contempt.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]
EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Recommended articles

The court ordered that the EFCC boss be remanded in prison for disobeying its order.

The presiding judge, Justice Chizoba Oji also ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba to ensure the committal order is executed.

Bawa’s conviction was predicated on his refusal to comply with a court order directing the EFCC to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to the applicant in a suit.

The judge ruled that “The Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this honourable court made on November 21st 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Supercharged) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira).

“Having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt.

“The Inspector-General of Police shall ensure that the order of this honourable court is executed forthwith.”

According to ThePunch, the ruling which was delivered on October 28, 2022, was on a motion on notice marked: FCT/HC/M/52/2021 filed by a one-time Director of Operations at the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Rufus Ojuawo.

Ojuawo had through his lawyer, R.N. Ojabo, filed a motion in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CR/184/2016 that the EFCC had refused to comply with the court order directing it to release his seized property.

In 2016, Ojuawo, who was accused of corruptly receiving gratification to the tune of N40 million and a Range Rover Sport (Supercharged) from one Hima Aboubakar had been arraigned by the EFCC on two counts before Justice Muawiyah Idris of the High Court of the FCT.

In November 2021, Justice Idris discharged and acquitted Ojuawo on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court remands EFCC chairman in Kuje prison over contempt

Court remands EFCC chairman in Kuje prison over contempt

PDP: Atiku breaks silence on Ortom's indicated support for Peter Obi

PDP: Atiku breaks silence on Ortom's indicated support for Peter Obi

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

You can’t force me - Tinubu blasts Atiku, Obi

You can’t force me - Tinubu blasts Atiku, Obi

What I’ll do to IPOB if elected president – Kwankwaso

What I’ll do to IPOB if elected president – Kwankwaso

Nobody can intimidate me – Zamfara PDP guber candidate, Dare

Nobody can intimidate me – Zamfara PDP guber candidate, Dare

3.1bn suit against FG on customs modernisation project suffers set back

3.1bn suit against FG on customs modernisation project suffers set back

BREAKING: Court strikes PDP out of Zamfara governorship elections

BREAKING: Court strikes PDP out of Zamfara governorship elections

Again court nullifies Zamfara PDP Governorship Primaries

Again court nullifies Zamfara PDP Governorship Primaries

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Atiku Abubakar [Twitter/@chosensomto]

Logistics firm accuses Atiku of owing $5.9m US visa processing fee