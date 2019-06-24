A High Court in Ilorin on Monday ordered that three alleged fraudsters who posed as women to defraud unsuspecting internet users be remanded in EFCC custody.

The Judge, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, ordered that Abolarin Sunday, 23; Akeem Mustapha, 23, and Murtala Rasheed, 25 be remanded after the defendants’ Counsel, Mr S.O. Babakebe, prayed the court for the order to enable him have easy access to them.

Abdulgafar adjourned the case until June 26 for trial.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Andrew Akoja. told the court that the first defendant, Sunday, who is also known as Maxwell Smith sometimes posed as Cindy Holland, a female using gmail accounts, maxwellsmith723@gmail.com,and joannalee753@gmail.com.

Besides, he said Sunday allegedly had in his possession false documents with the intent to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

Akoja said that Mustapha, also known as Patricia Cuppa, sometimes between May and August, 2018, with the intent to defraud, allegedly attempted to obtain a property to wit; iTunes Gift Cards, from one James White, an American.

He alleged that Mustapha, who was arrested with false documents in his possession, operated a gmail account: patriciacuppa100@gmail.com.

Akoja alleged that the third defendant, Rasheed, also known as Oluwakayode Adebay, was also arrested with false documents in his possession.

He claimed that Rasheed who also bears ”Sugar Baby fmt”, on Feb. 8, 2018, sent a message through his email, talkatfolarin@gmail.com to jdon2401@gmail.com with the intent to defraud.

The EFCC counsel, said that the offence was contrary to the provisions of sections 6 and 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences, 2006.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence.