RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court remands 2 brothers over alleged armed robbery, homicide

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of two brothers, Kingsley Timothy and Peter Timothy, in correction custody over alleged armed robbery.

Court
Court

The police charged Kingsley, 28, and Peter Timothy, 25, both residents of Doka in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, with armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Recommended articles

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of the brothers for lack of jurisdiction.

Emmanuel directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until May 28 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was transferred from Kachia Division Police Station to State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi via a letter dated Feb. 23.

Leo said that one Moses Dauda of Bishini in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna reported the case at the Division Police Station Kaduna on Feb. 21.

He said the brothers and two others at large, attacked and robbed the complainant’s brother (Isaiah) at gunpoint while on his way back from the market.

The prosecutor said that the brothers pointed a locally made pistol at Isaiah and also stabbed him with a knife on his stomach which made him bled to death.

Leo also alleged that the brothers stole Isaiah’s Tecno phone worth N93,000, motorcycle worth M230,000 and N150.00 cash.

“The brothers were caught and handed over to the police when a passerby who saw them in the act and raised an alarm, while their accomplices ran away,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 1(1) (2)(3)(b) of the Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act, 2004.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court remands 2 brothers over alleged armed robbery, homicide

Court remands 2 brothers over alleged armed robbery, homicide

ASUU strike is crippling education, PRP presidential aspirant laments

ASUU strike is crippling education, PRP presidential aspirant laments

NDLEA seizes 1,399kg of hard drugs in Kaduna, seals shop, 4 houses

NDLEA seizes 1,399kg of hard drugs in Kaduna, seals shop, 4 houses

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

2023: PDP zoning committee to submit decisions to NEC

2023: PDP zoning committee to submit decisions to NEC

Train attack: 7 crew members missing as NRC records N80m loss

Train attack: 7 crew members missing as NRC records N80m loss

2023: El-Rufai acknowledges Tinubu’s ambition, prays God chooses the best for Nigeria

2023: El-Rufai acknowledges Tinubu’s ambition, prays God chooses the best for Nigeria

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]