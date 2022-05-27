Court rejects Okorocha's bail request over alleged N2.9bn laundering

Okorocha had asked the court to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release him on bail but this was duly turned down by the court.

The Senator representing Imo West in the Senate had through his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), filed an ex parte application asking for bail on liberal terms.

Okorocha pleaded that his political ambition to become the presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be jeopardised if he's not granted bail.

Ruling on the application, Justice Inyang Ekwo, said he was not inclined to admit the former governor to bail, urging him instead him to put Federal Government on notice to come and defend his detention.

EFCC had scheduled Okorocha for arraignment before Justice Ekwo on May 30, over charges bordering on alleged N2.9 billion money laundering, and the Justice adjourned proceeding to the same date.

Recall that there was a mild chaos at Okorocha's Abuja residence when agents of the anti-graft body attempted to arrest him on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Okorocha had refused to surrender himself for arrest when the EFCC agents stormed his home which led to a siege that lasted for hours.