A Federal High Court in Ilorin On Wednesday refused to admit Abubakar Ishiak, Permanent Secretary, Kwara Government House, and three others to bail over alleged N20. 3 million fraud.

Ishiak was arraigned on May 2, along with Shina Mudashir, Director of Administration and Finance, Rasaq Momonu, Controller Finance and Account and Hafeez Yusuf, Cashier, Kwara Government House on two counts of fraud.

Justice Babagana Ashigar gave the order, following an application by EFCC Counsel, Mr Christopher Mshelia, that any case that bothers on the nation’s economy, is equivalent to human life.

Ashigar ordered that they be remanded in EFCC custody.

He adjourned until June 6 for trial.

Earlier, Defence Counsel, Mr Abdulwahab Bamidele, argued that the case bordering on money laundering, does not involve human lives.

He prayed the court to admit his clients to bail.

The EFCC alleged that the accused persons conspired among themselves to commit the offence on Feb, 15.

The anti graft agency alleged that the accused persons made cash payment of N20.3 million to one Energy Multi-Trade Unique Interbiz Limited, through the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jimoh Sarafadeen Kolade.

The EFCC alleged that the payment was for services rendered to the Kwara Government House, which cash sum exceeded the limit of N10 million, payable to a corporate body.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 18 (a) and 1(b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and punishable under section 16 (2) (b) of the same act.