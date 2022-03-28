RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, declined to grant the bail application of suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

Abba-Kyari (1)
Abba-Kyari (1)

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, held that the the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse the bail request.

Recommended articles

Justice Nwite also rejected bail plea of Kyari’s co-defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA, in its counter affidavit, held that it was inappropriate to grant bail to the applicant because of the facts and circumstances of the case.

The anti-narcotic agency described Kyari as “a flight risk.”

It argued that if granted bail, the suspended DCP might jump bail.

The agency, who said the applicant might interfere with the evidence if granted bail, urged the court to dismiss Kyari’s bail plea.

It argued that the medical challenges of the applicant was not beyond the capacity of the agency’s medical personnel.

The judge, in the ruling, aligned with NDLEA’s arguments and dismissed the request.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen attack police divisional headquarters in Imo

Gunmen attack police divisional headquarters in Imo

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Homewin, the biggest promo that is set to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians

Homewin, the biggest promo that is set to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians

Accommodating spirit of Ibadan people worthy of emulation – Eze Ndigbo

Accommodating spirit of Ibadan people worthy of emulation – Eze Ndigbo

Governor’s aide arrested for assaulting traffic warden in Illorin

Governor’s aide arrested for assaulting traffic warden in Illorin

PDP knocks FG as El-Rufai praises security agents for repelling bandit attack on Kaduna Airport

PDP knocks FG as El-Rufai praises security agents for repelling bandit attack on Kaduna Airport

2023: South-East PDP backs southern governors’ stand on zoning of Presidency

2023: South-East PDP backs southern governors’ stand on zoning of Presidency

PDP presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe congratulates Buhari, APC over convention

PDP presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe congratulates Buhari, APC over convention

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages