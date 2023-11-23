Court punishes 40 environmental offenders for indiscriminate waste disposal

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, of Public Affairs, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mrs Folashade Kadiri, on Thursday in Lagos.

The court imposed a fine of N30,000 on each offender, with an option of six hours of community service in designated areas such as the General Hospital, Odan, and Tinubu Market in Lagos Island.

The statement quoted the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as expressing the authority’s commitment to enforcing the zero-tolerance policy for indiscriminate waste dumping.

“The verdict aligns with our unwavering commitment to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of Lagos.

“We cannot overemphasise the importance of responsible waste disposal in safeguarding public health and preserving our surroundings,” Gbadegesin said.

He highlighted the need to promote a culture of responsible waste disposal, calling on residents to support efforts of the state government to make the environment sustainably clean, by disposing of their waste appropriately using covered bins.

He noted that the lack of waste containers in homes contributed to the increase in indiscriminate waste dumping.

“The penalties handed down by the court reflect the seriousness with which we view indiscriminate waste dumping.

“Stiffer penalties await environmental offenders, both individuals and corporate bodies, as the authority enforces the zero-tolerance policy.

“We encourage residents to take personal responsibility for their waste and dispose of it appropriately.

“It is important that people put their waste in covered bins, as this would reduce the challenge of indiscriminate dumping in the metropolis.

“Together, we can create a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos,” Gbadegesin said.