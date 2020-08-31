A fourth year student of the University of Ilorin has been convicted for internet fraud by the Kwara State High Court.

Akinsanya Olamide Ridwan was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge, bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).

He was accused of pretending to be a white man called Alex James to defraud an unsuspecting white woman, Stewart Sonia, on a dating site called Hangout.

The EFCC discovered fraudulent messages in his email account after he was arrested in March 2020.

Ridwan pleaded guilty before the court on Monday, August 31, and was sentenced to community service and a fine of N50,000 by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

He was ordered to clear the drainage from Bekind Filling Station near Tipper Garage, Tanke up to the gate of the University of Ilorin for three months commencing from September 2.

Justice Oyinloye said the convict must get a notice of clearance from the Registrar of the University of Ilorin, and the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Failure to do so would attract six months imprisonment.