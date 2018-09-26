Court orders release of PDP chieftain, 2 others in Osun

news

An Osun High Court in Osogbo on Wednesday ordered the unconditional and immediate release of Alhaji Fatai Diekola, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two others.

Diekola and the duo of Alhaji Adekilekun Segun and Alhaji Sikiru Lawal were arrested by the police on Monday, for allegedly inducing voters with money at Alekunwodo area, during the Osun governorship election on Sept. 22.

Justice Olubunmi Ayoola, while ruling on the suspects’ application to restrain the police from further detaining them, ordered the release of the trio, pending the determination of the application for the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

The applicants’ Counsel, Mr Bukola Onifade, had earlier moved an application seeking the court to restrain the police from further detention of his clients pending the determination of motion on notice brought before the court.

The Judge, who granted the prayers of the applicants, ordered their immediate release from custody pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the said election inconclusive and scheduled a rerun of the race for Thursday, Sept. 27.